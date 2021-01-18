Second round of federal aid to rescue small businesses impacted by pandemic

With COVID-19 continuing to surge, $325 billion in federal aid is on the way to keep small business and non-profits from going under.

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases continue to be a concern, many small businesses on Atlanta's West End are on the brink of going under, but a new round of help is on the way.

With $325 billion in federal economic aid from the Payroll Protection Program to bail out small businesses and non-profits, the money cannot come soon enough.

Cedric Walker is the co-owner of UniverSoul Circus, the popular minority-owned circus. He said they've lost 94 percent of their business..



"We've all been shattered. The live entertainment industry not only suffers from a loss of jobs internally, but just all of the business that the live entertainment industry supports." Walker said.



The Small Business Administration is working to get relief into the right hands, and Terri Denison, Georgia's SBA Director, is making sure of that.



"The Agency is really steps to make sure that the truly small businesses receive the assistance in underserved markets, normally minority businesses, women run businesses, and veteran owned businesses," she said.

But a key is getting the word out, especially on the Atlanta's West End.

Unity National Bank President George Andrews is helping.



"We are doing a grassroots effort in terms of explaining the necessary documents and papers required to get this PPP," Andrews said.



But, small businesses coming back for this second round of money must show they lost at least 25 percent during a previous quarter to qualify.

Andrews doesn't think that's fair.

"We cannot afford to have more businesses that will fail, so we are going to go back to the table to make a petition, if you will, to have that 25 percent reduction maybe cut to something like 5 percent or 10 percent.