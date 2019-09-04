PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman who lived to be 99 years old may have been the oldest known person to live with a rare, life-threatening condition.

An anatomy class at Oregon Health & Science University made the discovery last year while examining the body of Rose Marie Bentley. They discovered she had a rare condition called situs inversus with levocardia, which OHSU said means her heart was in the normal place on the left side of her body, but her liver, stomach and other abdominal organs were transposed right to left, the opposite of typical human anatomy.

“I knew something was up, but it took us a while to figure out how she was put together,” said Cam Walker, assistant professor of anatomy in the OHSU Anatomical Services Center.

(Left to right) Cam Walker, Ph.D., and his colleague Mark Hankin, Ph.D., researched a case detailing a rare condition discovered in the body of a 99-year-old woman who donated her body for to OHSU. Students in a gross anatomy class discovered Rose Marie Bentley had a rare condition called situs inversus with levodardia, meaning her liver, stomach and other abdominal organs were transposed right to left, but her heart remained on the left side of her chest. (OHSU/Kristyna Wentz-Graff)

OHSU/Kristyna Wentz-Graff

It’s a condition that occurs about once in every 22,000 births. It is often associated with life-threatening cardiac ailments and other abnormalities. Walker estimates only one in 50 million people born with Bentley’s condition live long enough to become adults. There are two known cases of people living into their 70s with Bentley’s condition, according to OHSU.

Bentley’s children said their mother didn’t have any chronic conditions, aside from arthritis. They were unaware of their mother’s condition and they believe she didn't know either.

“My mom would think this was so cool,” said Louise Allee, one of Bentley’s five children. “She would be tickled pink that she could teach something like this. She would probably get a big smile on her face, knowing that she was different, but made it through.”

Bentley had three organs removed in her life, but only a surgeon who removed her appendix noted unusual location, OHSU said.

Bentley’s rare condition didn’t stop her from living a full life. She spent much of her adult life in Molalla where she and her husband owned and operated the Bentley Feed Store. She and her husband traveled to all 50 states and several countries after they retired, according to OHSU.

Bentley died on Oct. 11, 2017, in Canby.