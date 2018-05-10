ATLANTA — The Shepherd Center improved its health inspection grade for the cafeteria.

The medical center, located on Peachtree Road, specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

The cafeteria received a failing score of 64 on its Sept. 21 inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

Friday, the staff said the cafeteria received a 93 in its follow-up inspection by the Fulton County Board of Health. The Board of Health only noted a few violations which the staff said they quickly fixed.

“Our staff has worked diligently to address the issues noted in the previous inspection,” Wilma Bunch said, the vice president of facilities. “We also brought in a consultant to help us make additional improvements which we have already implemented. We expect to remain in full compliance with Board of Health standards.”

The staff notified patients and their families of the new score.

