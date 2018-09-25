ATLANTA — An Atlanta medical center renowned for its top-notch facility appears to have failed its most recent health inspection.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the Shepherd Center off Peachtree Road failed its Sept. 21 inspection with a score of 64 and a "U" grade.

In the inspection report, the health department cited the center for mold-like growth on green peppers inside the veggie cooler, a failure to store pimento cheese inside the cooler, improperly thawing frozen chicken and food stored on the floor, among other things.

The report states an employee also ate a sandwich outside of the designated eating area.

11Alive reached out to the Shepherd Center for a response and they sent the following:

"In the late afternoon on Friday, Sept. 21, the Fulton County Board of Health visited Shepherd Center’s cafeteria to conduct an unannounced inspection. The inspector found nine violations, resulting in a failing score of 64. All of them were corrected while the inspector was on site or immediately after he left.

A follow-up inspection will be scheduled today, and the Fulton County Board of Health will assign a senior inspector to return to Shepherd Center within the next 10 days to review our plan of action to prevent future violations. That plan includes additional training for appropriate staff members to ensure full compliance with food safety standards that minimize risk.

There are no reported food-borne illnesses. People who want to speak with a Shepherd Center administrator on this issue may contact Vice President Lorie Hutcheson at 404-350-7343 or lorie.hutcheson@shepherd.org.

Shepherd Center is committed to excellence and safety in all areas of its operations. This is the first time we have failed a food service health inspection, and leaders are working diligently to prevent it from ever happening again.

Patients, family and staff members have been informed, and Shepherd Center will communicate updates to them as that information becomes available."

A follow-up inspection is expected to be scheduled on Tuesday and a senior inspector will return within the next 10 days.

© 2018 WXIA