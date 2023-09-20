'Stronger together' | Girl starts organization to spread love to fellow patients with sickle cell disease

Charlize Boyd started an organization to help other sickle cell patients like herself.

ATLANTA — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and a Georgia girl is determined to bring joy to other patients while living with the impacts of the disease herself.

Eleven-year-old Charlize Montgomery-Boyd has bravely battled sickle cell disease, using her strength to educate and support fellow patients and their families.

However, her journey isn't just about her own fight against sickle cell. It's a story of resilience, compassion, and a deep desire to bring comfort to others facing similar battles. As an 11-year-old, her room might appear typical with Barbie dolls and a stuffed narwhal named Marshmallow, but it holds a special place for her, especially during challenging times.

"I love playing with Barbies, so I have my dollhouse right here," Charlize shared. "But Marshmallow makes me feel warm inside and sometimes better, especially during hospital stays."

Those hospital stays are all too familiar to Charlize, marked by the pain of sickle cell crisis. The disease causes red blood cells to take on a crescent or sickled shape, leading to severe complications and excruciating pain.

"It felt really bad. It was like I fractured my knee or my leg," Charlize explained, referring to the pain during such crises. "Usually, my fevers are really high, probably around 101, maybe 103."

Yet, amidst the pain and struggle, Charlize found a calling—a way to support and uplift fellow patients. Bonding with other young patients motivated Charlize and her family to start "Crescent Moon and Back, Inc." Their mission is to educate families about sickle cell disease and provide bundles of joy to patients.

"I want them to have fun. I want them to feel loved, and they're going to push through this," Charlize emphasized.

Crescent Moon and Back, Inc. donates backpacks, crayons, and toys to young patients, bringing comfort and happiness during their challenging times. Charlize's dedication and love for these children shine through her actions and words.

"I just want them to know that we are stronger together. We are not in this alone," she expressed. "If you have sickle cell or not, you should still be proud of who you are."

Recently, Charlize organized a backpack giveaway for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, spreading hope and support. Looking forward, she aspires to do something similar for these brave children during the upcoming holidays.