National campaign looks to raise awareness of suicide and crisis lifeline

The suicide and crisis lifeline launched in July of 2022, offering a lifesaving resource for mental health and crisis support.

ATLANTA — Research shows the majority of Americans have never even heard of 988, the national suicide and crisis hotline. Now, a new campaign is helping make sure communities know mental health help is only a call or text away.

Visit your local grocery store and you might catch the "Signs of Hope" campaign, which is part of a nationwide effort to capture shoppers attention and spread the word on 988.

Seven of the nation's leading open-air shopping center owners along with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline) and Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), the administrator of the 988 Lifeline, are partnering to install more than 8,400 "Signs of HOPE," across 1,450 shopping centers across the country as part of the effort.

"Vibrant is incredibly grateful for partnerships where we can promote awareness of the 988 Lifeline to inform, educate, and increase awareness of the Lifeline," said Dr. Tia Dole, Chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Officer at Vibrant Emotional Health. "The goal of these partnerships is to educate individuals about the availability of mental health resources in their communities, leading to more effective utilization and reducing the stigma of seeking support. We hope to reach an expanded volume of Americans who can leverage the 988 Lifeline when and wherever it's needed."

Leslie Mintz is among those helping spread the word. She works with Regency Centers, one of the shopping center owners helping with the signs campaign across the country.

"We have 1,450 shopping centers in 50 states and annually 4.2 billion people visit those centers," Mintz explained. "So, it's an opportunity to reach a lot of people."

While 35% of people in Georgia have heard of 988, only half of that group understand what it is, per an 11Alive report. Yet, each shopping trip now offers a physical reminder that support is there.

"Our centers are primarily grocery anchored and they are in the heart of the community, so people are coming in multiple times a week," Mintz added. "When people come in the center and see the signs, they know they're not alone and there is hope."