COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The president of the company at the center of an ongoing public health concern in Cobb County will be meeting with the county's board of commissioners on Monday afternoon for a work session.

The meeting between the executive, Philip Macnabb, and the board is at 1:30 p.m. and will be streaming on YouTube.

It is being held at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.

Sterigenics operates a plant in southeast Cobb County that emits a chemical called ethylene oxide used in sterilizing medical devices. It has been the source of anxiety in the community after a webMD report last month that referred back to a 2014 federal report, the National Air Toxics Assessment, showing elevated cancer risks in the areas around the plant.

The chemical is carcinogenic, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, though the agency measures its cancer risk assessments over a lifetime of exposure.

A second plant emitting ethylene oxide by a different company in Covington has also caused concern there.

Executives from Sterigenics met with Gov. Brian Kemp last week, agreeing to "scrub" the air around their plants.

"I appreciate Sterigenics' willingness to voluntarily agree to a significant reduction in ethylene oxide emissions," Kemp said in a tweet. "This proactive measure demonstrates commitment to the local community & helps to restore public confidence."

