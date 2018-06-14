MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A temporary swim advisory was issued for 10 sections of Myrtle Beach Wednesday after high levels of bacteria were detected.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the advisory affects the following sections:

  • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
  • 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
  • 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
  • 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
  • Nash Drive in Horry County
  • Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County
  • 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
  • 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
  • 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

Health officials say it is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the area. But avoid swallowing the water by keeping your head above the water.

People with open cuts or other wounds should avoid contact with the water, DHEC said.

GALLERY | The best Caribbean beaches you’ve never heard of

Photos: The best Caribbean beaches you’ve never heard of
01 / 35
Barnes Bay beach is picture postcard perfect.
02 / 35
Barnes Bay beach with solo boat
03 / 35
Anguilla
04 / 35
Viceroy aerial of family pool.
05 / 35
Viceroy Resort is the largest resort on the island with 166 rooms and suites and villas.
06 / 35
A bonanza for swimmers, snorkelers and aficionados of icy cold fruity daiquiris, Cas Abao on Curacao hits the beach bullseye.
07 / 35
Cas Abao Beach
08 / 35
Cas Abao Beach hosts sunset weddings
09 / 35
Cas Abao massage gazebo
10 / 35
Cas Abao beach with palapas
11 / 35
Cas Abao wide view
12 / 35
Nevis Pinney's Beach is sunny splendour credit Caribbeantravelblog
13 / 35
Nevis Pinneys is a walkers paradise credit www.destination360.com
14 / 35
Nevis Beyonce and Jay Z credit Sunshine's Beach Lounge
15 / 35
Nevis Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likes Sunshine's Beach Lounge credit Sunshine's Beach Lounge - Copy
16 / 35
Nevis Four Seasons credit Four Seasons Resort
17 / 35
Antigua Ffryes beach sign credit Melanie Reffes
18 / 35
Antigua FFryes Beach credit Melanie Reffes
19 / 35
Ffryes beach is a sheltered cove of sand credit
20 / 35
Antigua Ffryes beach long shot credit Melanie Reffes
21 / 35
Dennis Bar serves spicy curried locally caught conch stew credit
22 / 35
Barbuda sun loungers on the beach at Barbuda Belle
23 / 35
Barbuda Beach with no name and rose tinted sand credit
24 / 35
Barbuda beach with no name credit
25 / 35
Barbuda view to the sea from the unamed beach credit
26 / 35
Barbados Mullins bay is a popular strand for locals credit www.telegraph.co.uk
27 / 35
Barbados bartender credit
28 / 35
Barbados colorful coctails credit Mullins Beach Bar and Grill
29 / 35
Barbados Mullins Bay with blue umbrellas and blue sea credit barbados.org
30 / 35
Mullet Bay Beach is for relaxing credit Melanie Reffes
31 / 35
St. Maarten pick a spot on Mullet Bay Beach credit
32 / 35
Mullet Bay catamaran credit
33 / 35
St. Martin blue and white on Petite Plage credit Grand Case Beach Club
34 / 35
St. Martin Petite Plage chairs in the sand credit Melanie Reffes
35 / 35
St. Martin serene Petite Plage credit Grand Case Beach Club

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!


© 2018 WCNC