MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A temporary swim advisory was issued for 10 sections of Myrtle Beach Wednesday after high levels of bacteria were detected.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the advisory affects the following sections:

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

Nash Drive in Horry County

Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

Health officials say it is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the area. But avoid swallowing the water by keeping your head above the water.

People with open cuts or other wounds should avoid contact with the water, DHEC said.

