Meth deaths have jumped by 40 percent in the last year in Georgia, according to the GBI. Price is a contributing factor to the rise: one ounce of heroin costs $2,200 while one ounce of meth costs $300.

It used to be a drug found mostly in rural areas but state investigators say Mexican drug cartels play a role in rising numbers as well. Atlanta's airports and highways are being used by cartels to distribute meth across America. In April, $2 million of meth was found hidden inside Disney figurines that were being smuggled through Gwinnett County.

But meth isn't the only drug leading to large death tolls in Georgia. Here are the other top drug deaths in that same report.



The GBI's 2016 drug death numbers are similar to last year's numbers:

Methamphetamine: 243 deaths Oxycodone: 237 Alprazolam: 231 Cocaine: 220 Fentanyl: 216 Heroin: 214 Morphine: 131 Hydrocodone: 121 Methadone: 121 Gabapentin: 100

