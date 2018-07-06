Meth deaths have jumped by 40 percent in the last year in Georgia, according to the GBI. Price is a contributing factor to the rise: one ounce of heroin costs $2,200 while one ounce of meth costs $300.

It used to be a drug found mostly in rural areas but state investigators say Mexican drug cartels play a role in rising numbers as well. Atlanta's airports and highways are being used by cartels to distribute meth across America. In April, $2 million of meth was found hidden inside Disney figurines that were being smuggled through Gwinnett County.

But meth isn't the only drug leading to large death tolls in Georgia. Here are the other top drug deaths in that same report.

PHOTOS | Drugs that caused the most deaths in 2017
01 / 10
10. Methadone caused 86 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
02 / 10
9. Hydrocodone caused 107 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
03 / 10
8. Gabapentin caused 112 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
04 / 10
7. Morphine caused 133 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
05 / 10
6. Fentanyl caused 228 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
06 / 10
5. Oxycodone caused 233 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
07 / 10
4. Heroin caused 234 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
08 / 10
3. Cocaine caused 241 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
09 / 10
2. Alprazolam caused 248 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.
10 / 10
1. Methamphetamine caused 343 deaths in 2017, according to the GBI.

READ MORE | Investigators concerned with disturbing upward trend in number of deaths from meth

The GBI's 2016 drug death numbers are similar to last year's numbers:

  1. Methamphetamine: 243 deaths
  2. Oxycodone: 237
  3. Alprazolam: 231
  4. Cocaine: 220
  5. Fentanyl: 216
  6. Heroin: 214
  7. Morphine: 131
  8. Hydrocodone: 121
  9. Methadone: 121
  10. Gabapentin: 100
© 2018 WXIA