Americans are among the fattest people in the world – and that’s not just a stereotype. In fact, almost 40 percent of the U.S. population above age 15 is considered obese, according to the non-profit Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

WalletHub found that certain areas of the nation have higher rates of obesity than others. Researchers compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas by a set of key indicators of weight-related problems – including the number of obese adults and children in the area and the percentage share of diabetes patients. They also considered factors like the number of obesity-related deaths in an area with limited access to healthy food or opportunities for an active lifestyle.

Augusta and Richmond County, Ga. came in as the 10th fattest city in the nation, the study found. The region surrounding the Tennessee / Georgia line near Chattanooga came in at No. 5 as having the highest percentage of adults with high blood pressure in the nation.

The McAllen, Texas metro area came in at No. 1 with the highest share of obese adults, at 44.90 percent – which is 2.5 times higher than in San Francisco, which is the metro area with the lowest number of obese adults. McAllen also had the highest share of physically inactive adults.

El Paso, Texas was found to have the highest share of diabetic adults at 14.60 percent – 2.3 times higher than in San Francisco and Minneapolis, the metro areas with the lowest rates.

The Mobile, Alabama metro area was found to have the highest share of adults with high blood pressure at 41.20 percent – which is 1.9 times higher than San Jose, California, the metro area with the lowest share.

