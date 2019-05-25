COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law a bill that ensures people with diabetes in the state don't have to pay more than $100 a month.

HB19-1216 also "requires the department of law to investigate the pricing of prescription insulin drugs and submit a report of its findings to the governor, the commissioner of insurance and the judiciary committees of the senate and house of representatives," according to the Legislature's website.

Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) and Sens. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) and Kevin Priola (R-Henderson) sponsored the bill.

RELATED: Surprise! A solution to surprise medical bills signed into law

"For Coloradans living with Type 1 Diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival - it is the same as oxygen," Roberts said. "With this new law, Coloradans will no longer be forced to choose between this life-saving and life-sustaining drug and their other expenses."

The Colorado Health Institute earlier this month released a report that projected the estimated cost of diabetes in Colorado will total about $8.3 billion (in 2006 dollars) by 2030.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark