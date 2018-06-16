Patients with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta who are insured by United Healthcare have good news this weekend.

The two sides have reached a long-term agreement to provide continued in-network services to Children's Healthcare services for those enrolled in United Healthcare's plans.

United Healthcare officials were very happy to see the new agreement in place.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and UnitedHealthcare have formed a new, multi-year relationship to ensure Georgia residents enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and individual plans have continued in-network access to all of CHOA’s physicians," said Cole Manbeck with United Healthcare. "We value our relationship with CHOA as an important community provider and we are pleased to renew our relationship.”

RELATED | Dispute between United Healthcare and Children's Healthcare may hurt patients the most

MORE | Gov. Deal orders Tuesday deadline in Anthem Blue Cross, Piedmont contract dispute

AND | What it means | Blue Cross Blue Shield, Piedmont Health reach 'handshake deal'

The previous contract between the two sides was set to expire on June 30.

The two entities had been negotiating for a number of months and both said they were committed to reaching a solution prior to the June 30 end-date to ensure no discontinuity of care that would have potentially taken place.

The new agreement avoids this issue entirely.

© 2018 WXIA