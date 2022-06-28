UnitedHealthcare, Wellstar reach agreement restoring coverage for thousands

UnitedHealthcare members can begin scheduling appointments starting today.

ATLANTA — A multi-year agreement has been reached between UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar Health System, restoring access to care for thousands of patients.

Last October, patients were left without their in-network care coverage after a contract lapsed amid a dispute between the two companies.

Now, those enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored, individual, and Medicare Advantage plans will have access to Wellstar’s clinicians, hospitals, health parks, and clinics starting July 1.

“We know how important it is for patients to have local access to high-quality care from the doctors and hospitals they know and trust,” Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System said in a statement. “This agreement will offer expanded access and more convenient options for patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance.”

Meanwhile, Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Georgia added, "our top priority throughout this negotiation has been ensuring the people and employers we’re honored to serve in Georgia have access to quality, more affordable health care, and this new agreement helps accomplish that goal.”