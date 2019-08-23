ATLANTA — After a hospital patient had to miss a Backstreet Boys concert that had been planned for months, the nursing staff stepped up to fill that void - but that wasn't the biggest news to come from this surprise.

Maggie Mayes Kingston posted a video and photos on her Facebook page Wednesday of the nurses at Northside who coordinated a surprise concert.

"When you get BackStreet Boy’s tickets for Christmas and some unfortunate situations happen... bring a surprise BSB concert to your sick sister," she wrote.

A flier shows they got together in Amanda Coley's room for the celebration.

"The nurses here are awesome if you can’t tell," Maggie's post reads on Facebook.

In the videos, you see the nurses grooving and smiling as they sing some of the Backstreet Boys greatest hits. The Backstreet Boys' Atlanta concert was Wednesday night at State Farm Arena, their website shows.

The videos have been shared hundreds of times - and even caught the attention of Nick Carter, one of the members of the group!

"We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We’re thinking of you and sending you love ❤️ To the nurses of Northside Cancer Center, thank you for all you do," Carter tweeted.

Maggie was so excited, she posted a screenshot of their Twitter conversation she had with Carter on her Facebook page. Carter told her to keep in touch "so we can make sure Amanda can get to a show when she's feeling better!"

Her caption: I’m SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!

MORE NEWS:

Neighbors, community crushed after tragedy strikes well-loved family with ties to power

7-year-old girl collects nightlights for foster kids to feel more at home

'America's Got Talent' star Angelica Hale to perform hometown concert