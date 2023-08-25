DriveThru Urgent Care now open on Howell Mill

Opening its doors on Aug. 23 at Howell Mill, the concept aims to bring speed and convenience to healthcare.

ATLANTA — Viral Solutions' DriveThru Urgent Care aims to change the game in medical services with a new location in metro Atlanta opening Friday.

Viral Solutions originally tested and vaccinated millions in Georgia. The Atlanta-based founders have now pivoted to provide urgent care in a quicker, more convenient format. The first location on Howell Mill Road is opening its doors on Aug. 23 - and there are plans to add four additional locations within the next year.

Two metro Atlanta doctors behind the company announced their plan in June. The idea, spawned 18 months ago by Viral Solutions founders Dr. Ben Lefkove and Ron Sanders, came after an interaction with a patient during the pandemic.

The company touts their centers offering carside check-in, in-car exams, on-site labs, and medication services.

"This will hopefully help fill that gap," Sanders said in a previous interview with 11Alive. "We’re dedicated to bring this to populations who need this the most, especially with AMC closing most recently. We’ll definitely be targeting that area. We’re removing all those barriers, from the registration process, to the discharge process, even the last part of the process of having to go to the pharmacy to wait an additional two to three hours.”

Sanders said staff members would be able to serve up to 30 patients at a time. Signup, connecting with a doctor and getting medication can take about 15 minutes or so, Lefkove said.

There will even be expanded hours for those having to work late. The drive-thru will accept all kinds of insurance and have payment plans for those who are uninsured. Any cases needing more serious care will be referred to a hospital.