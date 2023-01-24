How these two major companies are supporting Black maternal health in Georgia

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is partnering with Walmart to offer expecting moms resources via their new pilot program.

ATLANTA — Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is partnering with Walmart to support Black maternal health in Georgia.

Racial disparities exist, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

Black women in Georgia are also three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women nationally, according to 2019 data from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were found to be preventable, according to CDC data. Yet, Georgia has the worse maternal mortality rate in the nation.

To help address the Black maternal health crisis in Georgia, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is partnering with Walmart to offer expecting moms resources via a new pilot program.

Multiple community members, hospitals, and community-based organizations were involved in creating the pilot to understand the most pressing issues to address immediately, a news release from Walmart said.

The program will allow expecting mothers to access online at-home pregnancy support. This feature allows mothers to use the platform to get their questions answered through one-on-one telehealth visits with care professionals, specialized classes and support groups.

The program 'Mom and Baby Beginnings' provides a variety of products, education and services all tailored for Black women. It's available only to CareSource members, a national nonprofit that offers health insurance and innovative programs to address health equity and care access.

Healthcare professionals also have access to resources through the program.

Doctors, nurses, doulas and pharmacy technicians can access continuing medical education designed to strengthen their clinical skills and their patient communication through CME Outfitters Maternal Health.

Morehouse School of Medicine's Center for Maternal Health Equity is also part of the program. The medical school's research was used to uncover the causes of health inequities among pregnant Black women and how to help close the gap.