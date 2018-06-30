ATLANTA — A popular West Midtown eatery has room for improvement after it failed its latest health inspection.

Online records from the Georgia Department of Public Health show the West Egg Cafe off Howell Mill Road failed a June 25 inspection with a score of 66.

According to the inspection report, officials cited the restaurant for several violations, including mold seen growing on strawberries stored inside a cooler in the main kitchen area.

An inspector also found "heavy mold-like black marks on a green cutting board at the main kitchen area." Further violations include food siting uncovered, unlabled containers, food stored on the floor, and food not kept at the proper temperature.

Previous health records show the restaurant got an 86 in the previous health inspection from Dec. 27, 2017.

11Alive has reached out to the restaurant for a comment.

© 2018 WXIA