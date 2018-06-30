ATLANTA -- A day after an 11Alive News story citing a failing health inspection for a popular West Midtown eatery, the restaurant's proprietor contacted us with a response.

Online records from the Georgia Department of Public Health show a failing health inspection score on June 25 for West Egg Cafe on Howell Mill Road of 66.

The restaurant's proprietor, Jennifer Johnson, contacted 11Alive News Saturday morning with an extended response, in which she pointed out that at no time does she feel that food safety was compromised.

"We take out health and safety obligations very seriously," Johnson said. "Our front of house and back of house management perform a thorough self-inspection every day prior to service."

In her response -- which we are posting here, in-full -- Johnson elaborates, point-by-point, on the issues that the health inspection cited.

1. "Observed mold growth on strawberries" -- Fruit arrives to us in different stages of ripeness

and individual pieces spoil at different rates. We discard any fruit that is moldy; we NEVER

would have served a moldy strawberry

2. "Observed failure to cover food in storage units" – Our waffle/pancake batter container was

not covered: during peak service time (note that the inspection took place from 11:40 am-1 pm,

during peak service), our cooks are putting the batter in and out of the refrigerator each time

they use it. The lid slides off because there is a ladle in the batter. At all times when the batter is

not actively being poured on to the flattop, the container of batter is on a shelf, in refrigeration,

where nothing can contaminate it. We are looking into another container, however, that would

avoid the issue of the lid sliding off.

3. "Observed heavy mold-like black marks on a green cutting board" -- That board was being

used to cut potatoes. We go through a large volume of potatoes. The starch from the potatoes

turns brown when exposed to the air. It was potato starch on the board. We would NEVER use

a moldy cutting board.

4. "Observed failure to cold hold foods such as sausages and tomatoes at 41 degrees" -- Prior

to peak service, when all of the refrigerator doors were closed, our internal inspection

documented that these foods temped at the proper temperature (the managers check the

temperatures and write them on a daily form, as they did the morning of this inspection). Once

service starts and refrigerator doors are opened and closed often, those temperatures rise.

These containers of food are small -- larger quantities are kept in other coolers, undisturbed

during peak service -- and would be used entirely during service quickly, long before any slight

variations in temperature would affect their safety. Any remaining contents of these small

containers would not carry over to another service.

5. "Observed failure to date-mark food prepped on site and stored for more than 24 hrs." -- We

had sausage in a small unlabeled container, in refrigeration, that was about to be used during that

meal service. We did have pickles in the cooler past the 7-day allowable date range. That

should have been caught prior to the inspection and certainly would have been caught prior to

service of that item.

6. "Observed failure to label food containers" – Cooks on the line use squeeze bottles of

cooking oil during service. It was this cooking oil that was not labeled with its contents. We

have trouble getting tape for labels to stick to these bottles because of the oily surface. We have

found a solution, however, that we believe will work better for labeling these bottles.

7. "Observed food stored on the floor" -- There was not food stored on the floor. There was a

container that had potatoes being discarded that was placed on the floor where dirty dishes are

put for pickup. The food that was left in the bottom of that container was not being stored and

was not being served. It was being discarded.

