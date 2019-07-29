DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Although there have been no human cases reported, the DeKalb County Board of Health has trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at 11 locations throughout the county.

They said technicians routinely trap mosquitoes that are tested for viruses. They also work with residents to eliminate infestations.

Door-to-door visits are being made in the identified areas.

RELATED: Atlanta worst in nation for mosquitoes, pest company study finds

To reduce the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the department conducts a comprehensive mosquito control program.

Measures include "placing larvicide in areas with standing water, like in storm drains." They said doing this "keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults."

DeKalb County Board of Health

RELATED: Why do mosquitoes attack some but leave others alone?

The Board of Health advises people to take the following precautions:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.

Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.

RELATED: VERIFY: Are mosquitoes really the deadliest animals on earth?

For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/.

MORE NEWS:

55 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Sheraton Atlanta outbreak, 11 confirmed

Fugitive Family: Couple flees Georgia to keep their children after ruling by juvenile judge

Man hit, killed trying to cross I-20 after rear-ending tractor trailer