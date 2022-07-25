Monkeypox vaccinations in metro Atlanta | What you need to know

A limited number of appointments have been made available so far.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story will be updated as we learn more about monkeypox vaccine availability throughout metro Atlanta.

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia and the vaccine is in short supply. At last check Georgia had the fifth highest number of cases in the country.

Here's what we were able to gather about vaccination efforts in some of the counties in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb County

DeKalb health officials announced Monday their largest vaccine availability will open this week. Its largest vaccination clinic will be held on Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North DeKalb Health Center. Only 200 appointments will be available on this day.

You can schedule an appointment on the DeKalb County Board of Health's website after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. You can also reach out to the community organizations below, where there are a limited number of allotted vaccination appointment slots available for the clinics.

NAESM

Positive Impact Health Centers

Someone Cares

Standing to Achieve New Direction(STAND)

Thrive SS

Limited vaccination appointments are also being made available at several regional health center locations. But, hours after announcing the availability Monday, DeKalb health officials said the link on their website has now been switched to a waiting list because all of the health center allotted appointments have now been filled. These are the locations:

Richardson Health Center (for established or new Early Care Clinic patients only) 445 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning Tuesday, July 26.

T.O. VinsonHealth Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning Tuesday, July 26.

Clifton SpringsHealth Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, beginning Friday, July 29.

North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE, Chamblee, beginning Monday, Aug.1.

Individuals experiencing monkeypox symptoms should contact the county's Board of Health's Office of Epidemiology and Statistics at (404) 508-7851. For more information and updates about monkeypox in DeKalb County, call the DeKalb County Board of Health (404) 294-3700 or online here.

Fulton County

The Fulton County Board of Health is holding another monkeypox vaccination clinic on Tuesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood Union Health Center. It's located at 186 Sunset Ave NW #186. Registration is required. Registration information is available online.

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties

According to the public health department's website for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, its appointments for the monkeypox vaccine are currently full. GNR Public Health previously had 300 appointments available. Individuals who have already made an appointment will receive an email confirmation within 24-48 hours.

GNR Public Health said appointments will only be available at its District Health Office at 2570 Riverside Pkwy in Lawrenceville.

Cobb and Douglas counties

The public health department for Cobb and Douglas County said its locations currently do not have general vaccine availability for monkeypox.