Atlanta initiative offers care kits to women battling cancer | How you can help

Through her initiative, Buffie Jubard works with community members to create chemo care kits filled with items and tools that women undergoing treatment can use.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta initiative uplifts women through cancer treatment with care packages crafted by community members.

Buffie Jubard started the "Chemo Care Package Project" in 2015 after her mother's breast cancer diagnosis.

"It started as a simple gesture when my mom was going through her treatment when she had breast cancer," Jubard explained. "She received a package similar to the one I make, and it lifted her spirits more than anything."

From fuzzy socks to sunscreen, the kits are meant to bring smiles, inspiration and a feeling of community to women.

'It's just trying to.... give a woman a smile, a moment of inspiration, a moment of hope in a moment through a gift," Jubard said.

Each kit includes a unique, handwritten note from Jubard or the community member who assembled it.

"The beautiful thing is that this is a community project. This is not just me," Jubard added. "I ask for donations, and then we build the kits for women."

Throughout the end of November, the project is collecting donations to create more care kits.

"For me, it's about smiles and inspiration," Jubard said. "You know, how can I empower another woman to feel good, even if it's just for a moment."

The kits will be distributed throughout cancer treatment clinics in the metro throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. To donate, click here.