Mammogram discounts being offered by Southern Regional for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA — In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms.
The hospital stated that those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D/screening mammogram for $99 or a 3D mammogram for $149, including a radiologist reading fee.
Early detection is an important step in the process of saving lives against breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society says a woman is considered at average risk if "she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30."
Southern Regional says recommendations for women at average risk are:
- Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.
- Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
- Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year or can choose to continue yearly mammograms.