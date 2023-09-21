Mammogram discounts being offered by Southern Regional for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Early detection is an important step in the process of saving lives against breast cancer.

ATLANTA — In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms.

The hospital stated that those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D/screening mammogram for $99 or a 3D mammogram for $149, including a radiologist reading fee.

The American Cancer Society says a woman is considered at average risk if "she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30."

Southern Regional says recommendations for women at average risk are: