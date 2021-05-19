Hearts & minds of GOP at stake in Kemp's bid

Republican faces divided voters

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp launched his re-election campaign this week – and Georgia voters are already weighing in on his prospects following his nearly two and a half years in office.

He will have to do well in places like Cherokee County, where Donald Trump won 69 percent of the vote six months ago. Kemp won 72 percent two and a half years ago.

The question is whether the Republican governor can keep Republicans voters on his team next year.

Asked what she thinks of Kemp, Republican Kelly Siroys of Woodstock responded with an exasperated sigh. "Oh gosh, that is a loaded question," she said. "I voted for Governor Kemp. I voted for President Trump."

Siroys embodies the conflict some Republican voters have about Kemp.

"In general, I think he’s done a good job. But I don’t think he did a good job handling the 2020 election," said Republican Scott Barton or Canton, who says he had been a Kemp supporter, but says he won’t be next year.

"I hope he gets primaried," added Barton, using the shorthand for opposition within the party primary. So far, only former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones has announced he'll oppose Kemp in the GOP primary.

Barton and Siroys are among those exasperated by Kemp's willingness to steer clear of the unfounded attacks on the election leveled by then President Trump. State Republicans led by Kemp "kind of caved, and that’s not what I voted for him for (in 2018). So I don’t know what our alternatives are... but I’m not happy with Gov. Kemp whatsoever," Siroys said.

In a December 11Alive poll, Georgia voters overall split 45%-45% over their approval of Kemp. The same poll showed 73% of Republican voters approved of him – while 21% of Republicans said they did not.

But some Republican voters in Cherokee County say they liked how Kemp handled the pandemic and the economy.

"I think under the circumstances of the pandemic, I think he navigated that very well," said Cindy Radler, who also praised Kemp's handling of the Trump challenge to Georgia's election.

"He’s been in a very tough position," added Frances Gilliam, a Cobb County voter visiting Woodstock Wednesday. "(Kemp) chose not to shut down our economy (during COVID) which actually worked pretty well for us. At first I wasn’t for him, but now I really do like what he’s done. And I’m a Democrat." Gilliam said she voted for Joe Biden in 2020.