MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Graduation is meant to be a day of celebration, but many in one Henry County community have mixed opinions over whether one teen should be allowed to take part.

It's only been a couple of weeks since 18-year-old Austin Oney was booked into Henry County jail on a felony charge of sodomy and misdemeanor charges of child molestation of a child who is 14 or older, enticing a child who is 14 or older for indecent purposes and sexual battery.

The charges come after serious allegations from victims who claim Oney took advantage of younger girls at his school - many of whom will be at the Ola High School graduation ceremony.

The mother of one of Oney’s accusers showed 11Alive’s Jon Shirek the letter she allegedly received from Ola High School’s principal postmarked May 7. The letter informed her that the school’s investigation supported her daughter’s complaints that Oney did assault her daughter more than 4 months earlier.

There was no mention of any disciplinary action against Oney.

May 7 is, coincidentally, the same date Oney was arrested, charged and released on bail from the Henry County Jail.

RELATED | Parents outraged high school senior facing molestation charges gets to walk at graduation

The mother of another one of Oney’s accusers, Cindy Stanfield, told 11Alive’s Ashley Johnson Thursday night the school is keeping parents in the dark about Oney and she’s worried for the accusers who, she said, have spent the school year frightened of him.

“Does their voice matter? Everything’s been about protecting this one man. But how about the girls? The youngest one was 14, 15, 16-years-old,” Stanfield said. “These young girls. Who speaks out on their behalf?”

A Henry County School System spokesperson said again on Friday there is nothing in district policy to keep any student who has met all academic requirements from participating in graduation ceremonies.

That decision has caused opinions to reach a dividing line.

One group claims he shouldn't be allowed to be in the same place where his alleged victims will be present. Some of those against him have even suggested parents boycott the ceremony and hold their own.

But others believe he should be allowed the same rights as anyone else since the charges against him haven't gone before a judge and may not be true.

That's not far from the stance the Teacher's Federation took on the matter, suggesting that there must be due process and that until he is convicted, he has the right to walk.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Oney made bond on the charges and the school said that the only requirement to participate in the ceremony is that students meet the academic requirements.

Still, they couldn't discuss any possible disciplinary actions taken against the student - citing privacy concerns.

11Alive reached out to Oney's family who declined to comment.

© 2018 WXIA