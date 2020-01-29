LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday in a 25-story residential building in West Los Angeles, leaving several people injured.



The flames were reported on the sixth floor of the Barrington Plaza Apartments in the 11700 block of West Wilshire Boulevard at 8:37 a.m.



"Persons ... have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



As many as five people were being treated for unspecified injuries, according to reports from the scene.



Some residents ran out of the building, and others retreated to the roof of the structure, where smoke poured out the doorway of one stairwell that opened onto the roof. At least one person was airlifted from the rooftop onto a fire department helicopter.



Traffic was routed away from the area, with heavy backups reported on Wilshire Boulevard and other streets in the area.



At 6:30 a.m., another fire broke out in a different high-rise about three blocks to the east.