Georgia's Own honors 3 local women during International Women's Day

The credit union said they are hanging a portrait of Rosalynn Carter, Jovita Moore and Sara Blakely every day from March 8 through March 10.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Own Credit Union is celebrating International Women's History Day by hanging iconic portraits in Downtown Atlanta.

Starting March 8, three prominent figures from the state will decorate the halls of the credit union. The sign measure 450-feet and will feature First Lady Rosalynn Carter, former WSB-TV Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore and entrepreneur and Spanx founder and Executive Chairwoman Sara Blakely.

“We carefully selected three women from different industries who have made a lasting impact on women of all ages across the globe," Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union, said.

Carter is being recognized for advocating for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights and conflict resolution through her work at The Carter Center in Atlanta, said the release from the credit union.

A portrait of Moore will be shown on Wednesday. Her broadcasting career started in 1990 in Arkansas, but eventually, Moore moved to Atlanta, where she joined the ABC affiliate WSB-TV in 1998. She passed away from an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2021 but left behind a powerful legacy in the broadcast news industry.

Finishing up their celebration on Thursday, Georgia's Own said they would feature a portrait of Blakely. She started her business with $5,000 and has revolutionized the undergarments industry, said Georgia's Own in their release. Blakely was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the youngest self-made female billionaire.

“We are proud to recognize these hometown heroes who have broken through glass ceilings, affected positive change and forged new paths for future generations of women,” Preter said.