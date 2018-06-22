ATLANTA -- Whether from the sixth-floor rooftop bar or the Ponce de Leon sidewalk, guests and passersby alike viewed the ceremonial tower lighting on Wednesday night, celebrating the return of an Atlanta namesake.

Atlanta-famed Clermont Hotel, known for its notable guest list and unusual longevity, reemerges as Hotel Clermont, offering a unique hotel experience while honoring the building’s historical significance.

Inspectors cited bugs, mold, and floor and ceiling damage as reasons behind the hotel’s closing in December 2009.

Oliver Hospitality began reviving the historic property in 2013, when it acquired the landmark for $2.3 million.

Today, the 94-room boutique hotel pays tribute to nine decades of Atlanta history, sprinkled with quirky touches throughout.

Interior design by Reunion Goods & Services celebrates Atlanta icons with quotes from rap-duo Outkast, graphics designed by Atlanta-based Family of Brothers, and familiar symbols like peach trees and train tracks.

“Hotel Clermont’s revival mirrors the story of the new South – one that is accepting of newcomers, old-timers, locals, and travelers looking for a true Atlanta experience – grit and all,” said ​Oliver Hospitality Principal Ethan Orley​.

The new design preserved the original signage, 65-foot radio tower and the structure from the hotel’s 1924 opening.

Tiny Lou, the hotel’s French-inspired brasserie, is an ode to a well-known dancer in the 1950s, popularly seen at Clermont Motor Hotel’s “Gypsy Room.”

Aside from a brief closure for renovations in early 2017, the Clermont Lounge - the basement dive bar and eccentric strip club known for its aging dancers - remained open and compliant with health codes while its predecessor struggled.

The hotel now offers packages featuring a few of its established Poncey-Highland neighbors, including the Plaza Theater and the Majestic Diner.

