WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WVEC) — GAH! A "rare" 2-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia backyard recently.
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control — a wildlife removal service in Northern Virginia — shared a post Sunday of photos of the rare copperhead it received on its Facebook Page.
The 2-headed snake was found in a Woodbridge backyard.
A specialist removed the 2-headed copperhead snake from the residence Monday, the business said on its Facebook page.
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control / Facebook
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC