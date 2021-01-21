Bills would expand HOPE funding

Popular program pays GA college student expenses

ATLANTA — New bills introduced in the Georgia legislature would change how HOPE some scholarships and grants are awarded. The sponsor says the changes would mostly help lower income students access funds for college.

The legislation would tweak one of Georgia’s most popular government programs – which pays at least a portion of expenses for students enrolled at Georgia colleges.

HOPE uses proceeds from the Georgia lottery to fund college expenses and pre-K programs for Georgia students. As more college-bound students have used HOPE, the program’s impact has spread somewhat thin – especially at Georgia technical colleges, according to state Rep. Stacey Evans (D-Atlanta).

"Students in technical colleges are the most price-sensitive students. So if you take away any little bit of their aid package, and it may knock them out of being able to go at all," Evans said in an interview with 11Alive News.

Evans has introduced bills to adjust the popular HOPE program.

One would allow students to use HOPE grants to pay for associate degree level courses at state technical colleges.

Another would let students qualify for full-tuition Zell Miller HOPE scholarships after they enroll in college – if they can sustain a 3.3 grade point average for two consecutive semesters. The qualification would sidestep the 1200 SAT score requirement out of high school – which Evans says would help lower income students who tend to underperform on SATs. "This is sort my way around the SAT score because I don’t think there’s political will at this point to get rid of it," said Evans, who says she would prefer to completely eliminate the SAT requirement.

Evans unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018. Her bio mentioned that she was the first in her family to attend college, which she says wouldn't have happened without HOPE. She's now an attorney in Atlanta.

HOPE can afford to expand its benefits, says budget analyst Jennifer Lee.

"We’ve managed the HOPE dollars very conservatively, and I would say too conservatively, considering the need that is out there today," said Lee, of the left-leaning Georgia Budget Policy Institute.