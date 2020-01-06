This is what happens in Houston when two groups of protesters meet on the street

It was an amazing sight to see when these two protest groups ran into each other in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — Two groups of protesters met on the downtown streets in Houston while they were walking in honor of George Floyd. Floyd was raised in Houston's Third Ward and died in late May while in police custody in Minnesota.

What could have turned into something else, instead turned into an amazing show of solidarity.

Although it's unclear when the video was taken, one thing is clear -- the groups were happy to unite.

As unrest continues across the country, it's nice to see groups peacefully protesting in the Bayou City.

George Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

Much love, Houston.

