FORT SNELLING, MN - An army of law enforcement professionals and well-wishers are gathered at the Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, to honor a corrections officer who died in the line of duty.

Hundreds are packed both inside and outside of the chapel for the funeral of Officer Joseph Parise. A full procession is planned before Parise is interned in Stillwater, not far from the state prison at Oak Park Heights where his life ended.

Officers are now lining up to enter the chapel at Ft. Snelling, about 45 minutes ahead of Officer Parise’s funeral service. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/LNYEnMuNNg — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) October 2, 2018

The 37-year-old Parise died after suffering a medical emergency just moments after he jumped in to help a fellow guard who had been attacked by an inmate. Investigators are still looking into the incident, and will determine with local prosecutors whether criminal charges can be filed in Parise's death.

He is the second state corrections officer to die on duty in the past

