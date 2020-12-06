Hundreds gather to remember 21-year-old killed while walking dog in Denver

Isabella Thallas was killed and her boyfriend Darian Simon was injured and is still in the hospital.

DENVER — There’s only one word to describe Thursday evening in the Ballpark neighborhood: heartbreaking.

Several hundred people gathered to remember 21-year-old Isabella Thallas. She was shot and killed Wednesday while walking her dog with her boyfriend Darian Simon. Police said the suspect who shot them, Michael Close, was mad about their dog relieving itself.

A probable cause (PC) statement from Denver Police (DPD) for the arrest of Close said Simon was shot in the leg and buttocks.

The shooting happened in the Ballpark neighborhood near the 3000 block of North Fox Street, and the PC statement says it occurred after a man yelled at Simon for commanding the dog "to poop" while he and Thallas were out walking the dog.

The PC statement says the suspect, Close, was apprehended in Park County. Close lives in the area of the shooting, according to DPD.

"My heart is broke. I’ve never gone to sleep crying and woke up crying in my life. I’ve been through a lot," said Josh Thallas, Isabella's father. "I can’t replace what was taken today. When I say broke, she was walking her dog with her boyfriend. That was it."

The memorial at the spot where Isabella Thallas died has grown with flowers and pictures covering the side of the street.

Isabella Thallas’ family said they remember her as a woman who loved to dance and always smiled.

"She was such a beautiful, innocent soul," said Ana Thallas, Isabella's mother. "Only the good die young. I don’t know what else to say. I love my baby. I love my baby."

Simon is still in the hospital after he was shot. His mother spoke at the vigil tonight while he watched over Facetime. He is expected to be okay. People wore shirts and sweaters from the "Be A Good Person" brand, which Simon started.

The Thallas family is hoping to convert the spot where Isabella Thallas died walking her dog into a dog park to help remember her.

