ATLANTA — An Atlanta music mogul is giving back to the community 31 days at a time.

Girvan Henry, who goes by Fly in the music industry, said because Atlanta has given so much to him, he feels it is his duty to help those in need.

"I just wanted to do something to make an impact," he said. "To make a change."

Fly is the CEO of Think It's A Game Records, also known as T.I.G. Records. He's taking a break from the boardroom to give back. It's a birthday gift to himself. He turned 36 Thursday.

"And I couldn't think of a better birthday," he said.

It's part of his 31 days of giving in metro Atlanta through his "Trust the Giving Foundation."

The music mogul has been targeting single moms and children. In the last 18 days, Fly said he has given flood, clothing, money, a car, and home-improvement upgrades for several families.

He also furnished a shelter with beds for the homeless, funded school programs and projects. He has 13 days to go.

Thursday, it was a new computer and study center, and game room at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in Southwest Atlanta.

"This place is like home to me and I'm sure it's like that for the other kids," said Genesis Pettway, a student.

Fly's 31 Days of Giving

Many of the young people part of the mentoring program at the YMCA were grateful.

"I really appreciate what you've done for us," student Ernest Porter said.

"It makes me so happy that somebody's contributing to our teen center and somebody's helping the Y," Pettway said.

"Growing up we never really had anybody looking out for us," Porter said. "That's why we had to rely on our own."

Fly considered it a great birthday to be a help to others.

"Today has been the most rewarding," he said. "One of the greatest things I've done in my life."

