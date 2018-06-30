At 888 Bestgate Road, the site of Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting, the memorial of flowers, candles, and thoughts only continues to grow.

The flowers keep coming outside the Capital Gazette building, the scene of where five people lost their lives.

At the end of a long line of hydrangeas, roses and sunflowers, sits a lone reporter's notebook.

It's a notebook not filled with facts and ideas, but instead with pure love and deep sorrow.

At the top of one page, one person writes:

"This should have never happened. May we move on with love, hope and courage. We will never forget you."

Another message:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We will never forget your names or the stories you told. Look over your fellow reporters. For you will live through them forever."

And from me:

"It's easy to want to give up in this industry. Thank you for showing the importance of moving forward, respecting others, and always putting family first."

