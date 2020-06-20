Man found dead after search for drowning victim at Lake Tobesofkee comes to an end

The 32-year-old man was reported missing at Claystone Park around 5:30 Saturday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — The body of a missing man has been found after the second day of searching for a drowning victim in Lake Tobesofkee came to an end on Sunday.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the body of a 32-year-old Warner Robins man has been recovered.

Jones says Samuel Williams was reported missing just after 5:30 Saturday evening.

That's when Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said dive crews started searching at Lake Tobesofkee.

According to a new release from the sheriff's office, witnesses said Williams and his family were in the swimming area on the water and he was floating on a tube when he fell off.

The release says Williams did not know how to swim, and people were not able to help him before he went under.

Crews suspended the search for the night on Saturday, but picked back up Sunday morning, according to Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Williams' body was found around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Chris Floore, spokesperson for Macon-Bibb County, says Claystone Park is closed Sunday, June 21 due to the search.

However, Sandy Beach and Arrowhead Park will be open, according to Floore.

This is a developing story, stick to 13WMAZ for updates.

