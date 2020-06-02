TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol and the city of Sevierville have confirmed one person was killed Thursday when a tree fell on a van carrying city of Sevierville public works employees on Wears Valley Road.

Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke said the person who died was Brooke Sampson, the wife of employee Michael Sampson, who also was on the van.

Brooke Sampson was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Four people also suffered injuries, according to THP spokesperson Sgt. Randall Martin.

Stahlke identified them as city employees Bob Moncrief, Nathan Raulston, Joseph Dodgen and Eldon Denney.

A total of seven people were in the van, according to according to Stahlke, including six city employees.

"Brooke had worked part time for the Public Works Department in the past and was a full-time teacher with Sevier County Schools," according to Stahlke.

The van was traveling from Townsend to Sevierville after a American Public Works Association meeting in the Townsend area.

Martin the bus was a city-owned bus. It suffered heavy damage when it struck the bus.

Some of the employees had to be extricated from the wreck.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

High January and February rainfall has saturated the ground, according to TVA.

Original story

Emergency crews are responding to a bus accident on Wears Valley Road in Blount County, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Jarrod MIllsaps with the Blount Co. Sheiff's Office confirmed to 10News that some of the passengers on the bus were injured and are being transported to local hospitals.

Right now, Wears Valley Road near Heaven Lane is closed because of the accident.

RELATED: Roads closed due to flooding, wet weather in East Tennessee

RELATED: Heavy rain continues Thursday, creating daylong flooding concerns across East Tennessee

RELATED: Be safe out there! How to drive safely on wet roads