ROCKDALE, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate in their custody was found unresponsive Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, jail deputies were doing their routine cell checks around 1:30 May 26 when they found Jamie Krischelle Henry unresponsive in her cell.

Medical staff transported Henry to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

The sheriff's office has notified family, and is now asking for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the situation.

The GBI will now perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

This is the second such death of an inmate in Rockdale County in months. Back in March, the sheriff's office called in the GBI to investigate the death of 22-year-old inmate Shali Tilson. Just last week, officials released the cause of death for Tilson, determining that he died from pulmonary thrombi due to dehydration. They also found a subdural hemorrhage during an autopsy, though they were unable to determine when and how it happened. After the autopsy, the GBI ruled the manner of death as "undetermined."

RELATED | GBI releases findings on Rockdale County inmate's cause of death

11Alive will work to gather more information on this incident and will update the story when details become available.

© 2018 WXIA