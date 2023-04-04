Family waiting for justice in 2020 homicide case: 'I want them to do their job'

The Cooper family assumed the investigation would move swiftly. However, the district attorney still doesn't have the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of Justin Cooper is still waiting for justice after he was killed at an apartment complex in Morrow just days before Christmas in 2020.

Police know who pulled the trigger-- they caught the alleged shooter at the scene. However, his family said they're still waiting for more to be done two and a half later.

Devonna Cooper said she misses a lot of things about her nephew Justin.

"A great dancer, a good jokester, oh God, it's just hard to talk about him," she said.

There are reminders of Justin everywhere in his mom Barbara Cooper's home.

"I miss all of him. All of him. He was wonderful. That was my son, Mr. Justin LaMichael Cooper," Barbara said. "They took our joy. They took our problem solver. Our go-to guy."

With their go-to guy gone, the Cooper family assumed his case would be open and shut.

However, 28 months after the man arrested for his death bonded out of jail, the district attorney still doesn't have the case.

"It makes it feel to me like they're saying, your son didn't matter. Just another Black guy," Barbara said.

In a statement, a Clayton County Police spokesperson told 11Alive the investigation has been difficult, and the detective has been in touch with the family to sort it out.

However, the family said it's been long enough.

"You're supposed to be here to protect and serve. And then you talk about accountability. Where's their accountability? How long do you have to wait? Just to get basic answers," Devonna said.

Clayton County Police told 11Alive it would refer the case to the district attorney to investigate soon.

The family said they are worried closure may never come.

"I miss the bell ringing, and I'm like, who is it? Your one and only son. That's what they took from me in Clayton County," Barbara said.