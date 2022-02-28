Nursing staff said they were too busy to give residents water, showers. One of their residents died a month later.

Example video title will go here for this video

A grandmother's family was awarded $6 million after she died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations.

This past March, a jury awarded $6 million to the family of a grandmother who died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations. The case centered on a growing problem in the long-term care industry, leading some to believe it contributed to the woman’s death. President Biden believes his plan will help.

Dubose's Death :

Lucille Debose died in 2016 from complications of an untreated pressure wound 33 days after her family admitted her to the Life Care Center of Lawrenceville following a stroke. Dubose was also diagnosed with dementia.

Pressure wounds are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue after prolonged pressure. It can be prevented by regularly moving patients.

By the time a doctor discovered a sore, the lawsuit claims a hole the size of a hand had developed on the 77-year-old’s lower back. It was so deep that a doctor could see the bone.



“She was hurt for 10 days, and no one did anything,” Michelle McKinney, Dubose’s daughter, said.



An 11Alive investigation uncovered that staffing shortages at the facility likely contributed to Debose’s death. It’s a claim not made by the family but by at least three former Life Care employees who worked at the facility and treated Dubose, discovered through court depositions.

“It was not sufficient staff. They would often ask you to do doubles,” Lakeisha Raymond, a former Life Care certified nursing assistant, said.



“Unfortunately, the staffing issue was an issue,” Tabitha Freeman, a former Life Care nurse who also treated Dubose. “If you don't have the staffing to provide the care, then the patient loses out.”

“They were understaffed,” Nikki Smith, another former Life Care nurse who worked at the Lawrenceville facility during the time, said.

During the deposition with Raymond, attorneys asked her whether staffing shortages impacted patient care. Raymond said she and other CNAs were often too busy to give residents water.

"There just wasn’t time for that," he said.

The long-time CNA also said staff often did not have enough time to give residents showers, and they would falsify records to conceal it.

“We would just mark that they had the showers,” Raymond said.

Life Care has appealed the jury’s verdict. They also declined 11Alive’s request for an interview.

In a prepared statement, Life Care claims the facility “was never understaffed during Ms. Dubose’s residency.” The company said the facility “had twice the Georgia state-required staffing level for nursing hours per patient per day.”

It also called the former employees 'disgruntled' and said two of three were fired.

Life Care said the third employee was once engaged to McKinney’s son, questioning her credibility. Court records show the employee was a witness for the company, not the family.



The nurses were not the only employees concerned with staffing shortages. According to a company email obtained through court records, a hiring manager recognized the problem, too.

“When I started, I became aware of the very high turnover at the facility,” said Linda John, the facility’s staff development coordinator at the time.



John’s email to Life Care’s human resource office also announced her resignation, saying she was leaving because the facility’s director of nursing caused her 'mental anguish.'

For months leading up to Debose’s death, company emails show a corporate vice president repeatedly asked facility operators to limit overtime and the hours staff worked based on a formula the company used to reduce labor costs.