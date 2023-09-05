Athens Clarke County DA will have to defend her office policies in court

The ruling comes in the midst of politically charged discussions around prosecutorial discretion and accountability.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Senior Judge of Superior Courts David Emerson ruled the case against Athens Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez could proceed on Tuesday.

Athens business owner Jarrod Miller filed an application for a writ of mandamus, which is basically a civil lawsuit designed to compel an elected official to do their job.

While the lawsuit makes a broad range of accusations, the hearing Monday hinged on a memo Gonzalez sent shortly after taking office, announcing changes in office policy. It said in part, “(This office) will not charge simple possession of marijuana offenses, regardless of amount” and “will not charge possession of drug-related object offense.”

In the ruling, Judge Emerson stated, “It is the legislature’s role to decide what conduct is criminal. Judges interpret their laws. Prosecutors enforce them.”

About two dozen supporters came to the hearing and expressed their concerns about the lawsuit. Linda Lloyd said she elected Gonzalez because of her fresh approach to these types of crimes.

“We want to rehabilitate, to do restorative justice. Not just put someone in jail for 10, 15, 20 years,” said Lloyd.

Gonzalez’s attorney Derek Bauer argued in court that the memo was not a blanket policy, but a guideline for how Gonzalez wanted to proceed and that prosecutors still looked and every case to determine whether it would be in the interest of justice to charge the offense.

Bauer argued that if Miller was truly concerned with the DA’s actions, he should start a recall petition or request an impeachment from lawmakers. But Miller’s attorneys rebutted the argument, saying he is not trying to remove her from office, but instead, change the way she is performing her duties as the circuit’s top prosecutor.

If that’s the case, Judge Emerson ruled the lawsuit was a proper way for Miller to address any alleged “abuse of discretion.”

In response to the ruling, Miller's attorney Kevin Epps said, "We are pleased with the court’s decision. We are ready to advance the case forward so that the very serious issues raised in the petition can properly be presented at a trial."