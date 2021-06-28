Art exhibit in Hartfield-Jackson honors Atlanta Child Murder victims

The art exhibit opening on Wednesday, June 30, recognizes victims from the series of killings of children that happened between 1979 and 1981.

ATLANTA — Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced Monday a new exhibition honoring the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders, a series of killings that happened from 1979 to 1981.

Artist Dwayne Mitchell was selected from over 100 regional artists and commissioned to create 30 portraits memorializing each of the victims of the murders, according to the release. The murders targeted at least 30 African American children and adolescents.

"This Atlanta Children's Memorial Portraits exhibits at Hartfield-Jackson, one of the busiest airports in the world, will honor these kids and be of great comfort to many of the families and residents of Atlanta," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news release.

Bottoms, The Atlanta Children's Memorial Taskforce, Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and the airport joined together for the project, which opens on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The art exhibit runs from June 25 to Sept. 8.