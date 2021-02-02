City Council OKs mayor's proposal for monument to victims of Atlanta Child Murders

The concept is based around a sweeping steel sculpture with an eternal flame at one end.

ATLANTA — One of the agenda items proposed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and approved during this week's city council session, was a monument to those lost during the Atlanta Child Murders.

As a result of the action by the mayor and the council, the city has entered into an agreement with Gordon Huether + Partners for the creation of the metal and stone monument, which will include an eternal flame, sculptural wall and benches on the grounds of Atlanta City Hall.

According to the proposal from Gordon Huether + Partners, the proposed monument is based on a "long, curved and tapered surface of Corten steel" running more than 50 feet long, and that starts at a height of 2-feet-10-inches tall, and gradually gets to a height of 8-feet-7-inches tall at its far end. An eternal flame will sit on a ledge at the far end.

"This long surface of steel will act as the canvas upon which each of the thirty stainless steel names will be placed. Under each name, there will be a Corten steel shelf that will add visual texture, as well as a space for someone to place a personal touchstone, such as a candle, flower, or teddy bear. The taller end of the tapered steel will be the home of the eternal flame," the proposal said.

In addition, a second curved section of wall embraces visitors in a metaphorical hug with a long concrete bench following its curve.