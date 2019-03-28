ATLANTA — Ryan Duke's murder trial is delayed until further notice, after his attorneys filed several motions with the Georgia Supreme Court.

Duke is accused of killing beauty queen and school teacher Tara Grinstead in 2005. She disappeared from her home in Ocilla and the case went cold for 12 years. A tipster finally came forward and led investigators to Ryan Duke and his high school friend Bo Dukes.

Duke originally confessed to killing Grinstead and said Bo Dukes helped him burn the body on a remote pecan farm in Ben Hill County. Two weeks ago, Ryan Duke's lawyers filed an alibi motion stating that Ryan did not kill Grinstead. Instead, they point the finger at Bo Dukes and another friend, who is dead now.

The alibi motion indicated Ryan's brother, Stephen, would back up his claim that he was asleep at home at the time of Grinstead's murder. However, when Stephen took the stand at Bo Dukes trial last week, he said he could not remember much of that evening.

Bo Dukes was sentenced to 25 years last week for lying to investigators and helping burn Grinstead's body.

The Georgia Supreme Court will listen to motions filed in Ryan Duke's case on May 7 and decide where the case goes from there.

