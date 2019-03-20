ABBEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video may intermittently go down due to breaks and court recesses throughout the day.

The trial for Bo Dukes, the man accused of helping to conceal Tara Grinstead's body, continues in Wilcox County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who disappeared from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County back in 2005.

Since 2005, the case has garnered national attention. It was not until over a decade later that arrests were made, and Dukes is just one of the two men connected to the case.

