Voter skeptical of Georgia’s 2020 election results interviews experts. Here's what he found.

More about the series: Drawing Conclusions is an immersive storytelling experience that tackles complicated subjects, often wrapped with emotion and misunderstanding, and follows skeptical viewers who take the wheel of the reporting process. Instead of elevating the conflict, the series seeks to better understand the skeptic’s beliefs by introducing them to experts who hold the answers to their most burning questions. The first episode in the series focused on a mother hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine . The second episode focused on two parents concerned with critical race theory and diversity equity and inclusion programs in Georgia public schools.

In this edition of "Drawing Conclusions," 11Alive follows a voter skeptical of Georgia’s 2020 election results. He’s agreed to go on a fact-finding journey and interview experts across the state who were involved in counting the ballots, verifying its integrity and the voting machines used during the election. After he’s done, the skeptic will tell 11Alive what he’s learned.

Editor's note: This story is a part of 11Alive's ‘ Drawing Conclusions ’ series. Check back for new a new chapter of the episode each day March 7 to 11th on TV and right here at 11Alive.com.

Part 1 : Meet the Skeptic

His name is Marc Nolan. He’s 67-years-old, married with two adult children, a proud Army veteran and a retired tech executive.

These days, though, the long-time Cherokee County resident is most known in the community as ‘Coach Nolan.’ He trains future kickers trying to get onto college football teams and the NFL. Nolan, himself, briefly played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1978.

When 11Alive met Nolan this past October, he made it clear he was not confident in Georgia’s 2020 election results or the people who ran the state’s election. Over the past year, Marc has repeatedly posted his concerns on social media. The day after the November election, he wrote on Facebook – “Power hungry DNC Politicians…have STOLEN elections.”

He also criticized former Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on Twitter, writing. “U sadly are not a fighter!” for declining to challenge the election results hours after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Doubtful of the results, but willing to learn more. Over the next few weeks, he’ll get his chance to interview four leading election experts in the state, including Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger.

The first expert Marc meets is Nancy Boren, the election director in Columbus, Georgia with the Muscogee County Election office. It’s a two-hour drive from his home in Woodstock.

Boren has been in her role for more than 26 years. She’s also on Georgia’s Elections Advisory Council and on the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission, which helps set national election standards.

In Marc’s interview with Boren, he learned what happened to thousands of voters the Republican party claimed should not have been on the voter rolls. Boren also explains why she doesn’t believe a ‘gold standard’ in voting machines exists, but is still confident in Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“I don't believe there is a gold standard of voting equipment. I think it has to be a combination of everything. I think it has to be voter usability, election official usability, safety, security, ability to transport,” said Boren.

Watch Marc’s full interview with Nancy Boren here.