Body camera footage refutes viral video claims of teen getting out of DUI by flirting with deputy

The teen who posted the video said she blew a 3.8 but was let off of a DUI, adding that the deputy gave her his number while inviting her on a date.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A teen claimed in a viral video that she was only given a warning instead of a DUI after she failed a breathalyzer test with a "3.8." Then she claimed the deputy who pulled her over gave her his phone number.

The video already has more than 30,000 views on Twitter.

“That officer is a such a f------ G,” she said in a social media video posted online. “I blew a 3.8 and he let me off with a f------ warning. And gave me his number and said we should meet for coffee or lunch. He was hot. So I’m getting lunch with him tomorrow.”

Video from the interaction, released Monday afternoon by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, disputes her assertion. It does not have any indication that the deputy gave his number to her or pursued any romantic intentions in exchange for less legal trouble.

In the social media videos, the teen drinks from bottles of alcohol and does a flip in a hallway.

“I got out of a f------ DUI b------! I got out of being arrested!” she later said.

But the body camera footage shows a different story. It shows a deputy that pulled over a distressed teen early on the morning of April 2.

He said he noticed her swerving and wanted to see if she was OK. The teen said she was recently dumped and was trying to call her ex. She began crying multiple times during the encounter.

“I’m just concerned that you were weaving because of alcohol,” said the deputy. “But if you were just on your phone – have you been drinking or anything tonight?”

The teen shakes her head “no” that she was not drinking. The deputy did not give her a breathalyzer test. He did not do any further tests to see if she was drunk.

Jenny Fulton, the director of public affairs for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the deputy did not notice any signs that the teen was drunk or evidence of alcohol in her car. He also did not smell alcohol, which is why she was not administered a breathalyzer test.

“It sounds like you’re having a rough night, so I’m not going to add to that by writing you a ticket or anything, OK?” the deputy said.

Portions of the video are redacted and without audio because the law enforcement agency claims it contains identifying information in it.