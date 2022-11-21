'I did not kill Emogene Thompson' | Gwinnett cop who has spent 30 years in prison for murder vows innocence

Example video title will go here for this video

11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder.

11Alive Investigators spent months revisiting boxes full of decades-old case files, uncovering evidence never before seen or heard by the jury.

A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence.

THE INSURANCE PAYOUT :

Around 7:40 a.m. on April 16, 1993, 53-year-old Emogene Thompson was found dead in her car outside the Gwinnco Muffler shop in Sugar Hill, Georgia. She'd been shot twice in the head. Her vehicle had a flat tire.

Thirteen days prior to the murder, decorated Gwinnett County Police officer and Marine veteran Michael Chapel had responded to Thompson's home for a report of a burglary.

Thompson had recently received a $14,000 insurance payout. She'd cashed it out and had been hiding the bills behind her dresser in her home.

On April 3, 1993, she called police to report half of it was missing.

"She called the police, and Chapel responded," recalled Danny Porter, who was the Gwinnett County District Attorney at the time.

Porter said that call set into motion a plot that resulted in Thompson's murder and the arrest of officer Chapel.

“Basically everybody knew that it was her son, who had taken the money because they'd only taken half of it," Porter said of the initial theft call. "She didn't really want to prosecute. And so Chapel was kind of left with not much to do.”

So that was that. Until 13 days later, when Thompson was found dead in her car.

Her purse containing the remaining $7,000 was gone.

Investigators promptly set up a traffic stop the next day, looking for witnesses.

Several said the same thing; that they’d seen a police car parked at the scene of the crime at the time of the murder.

"People who saw the police car, who saw a policeman within the timeframe from 9:30 to 10," Porter said.

That was determined to be the timeframe in which Thompson was murdered.

Between the eyewitness reports and the discovery that Chapel had made contact with Thompson two weeks earlier, Porter said Gwinnett County Police investigators began fearing the suspect was one of their own.

“Once we realized they had made contact, once the eyewitness came in, Chapel was ordered to headquarters to be interviewed... and subsequently arrested," Porter said.

Chapel maintained his innocence, saying he’d been at a local firehouse waiting out a storm at the time of the murder. The firefighters he was with that night corroborated his story days later with written statements. Several stated that Chapel left the firehouse around 10 p.m. after the murder occurred.

However, Porter presented damning evidence at the trial, including the presence of blood spatter on Chapel's rain jacket.

There was also a trace amount of blood found on the armrest of Chapel's patrol car.

Porter also submitted bank statements and witness testimony he said proved Chapel had been in financial trouble, and made several cash payments in the days following the murder.

And, of course, testimony by the witnesses who said they’d seen a police car in the area that night – although none correctly identified Chapel’s specific vehicle.

“Back then, it was, it was a horror show that a police officer would sully his badge that way," Porter said.

After four days of deliberation, the longest in county history at the time, the jury came back with their verdict.

They'd found Chapel guilty of murder. Though it was a death penalty case, the jury opted for a life sentence in prison.

"They ran a headline that Michael Chapel is the most despicable man in Georgia," recalled local author Henry Ball, who said he met Chapel a few times as a young man.

“All American former Marine, you know, gung ho police officer," Ball said, describing Chapel's formidable presence, and fall from grace. "I'm sad to say that I actually believed he was guilty because of the case that they presented to the public.”

Years later, Ball would gain a renewed interest in the case, gathering hundreds of public record documents and writing a book asserting Chapel's innocence.

“I was struck by how weak the case was, there were just major holes in the case against him," Ball said. "The bottom line is, he wasn't there. You can't be two places at one time. He didn't do it."

Chapel's wife Eren, the mother of their two children, has never stopped fighting for his exoneration.

"Did you ever ask him if it was true?” 11Alive investigator Savannah Levins asked.

“I don't have to ask him, I know," Eren responded quickly. "He loved his job. He truly protected and served his community. I mean, this guy's a boy scout. He never even had a speeding ticket, nothing."

So, she said she was shocked when his own department charged him with murder, and by the evidence presented in court that she said doesn’t add up.

“We were not having financial issues, we were not in dire straits," she said. "We owned a home. We owned a business. We both worked.”

Eren was a waitress at the time, they owned a gym together, and Chapel often worked private security. So, she said, they often had cash on hand. But it’s not only the motive she disputes.

“He has eyewitnesses placing him at the firehouse during the time of the murder," she said. "The blood evidence they found in the car, the serology report says they didn't even know if it was human origin. The rain jacket was never tested. Never.”

Porter admits that while the blood on the rain jacket was tested for the presence of human blood, it was never tested for DNA.

"I made a strategic choice," he explained. "Do I cut the jacket all in pieces for a 50/50 result, or do I leave the coat intact and have the expert point out the blood spatter?”

Porter also poked holes in the testimony of the firefighters who had been with Chapel that night. Perhaps they’d misremembered when they said Chapel left at 10 p.m., he argued.

“I believe... that he left the firehouse right around 9:30, he went to the scene, he committed the murder," Porter said.

Chapel argued that was impossible, repeatedly saying he took a dispatch call from the fire station at 9:56 p.m.

"So he responded to dispatch there at the firehouse, standing underneath the firehouse speaker," Ball said. "The dispatch tape literally disappeared. It was never heard by the jury, never examined by the defense. Because they were, quote unquote, lost."