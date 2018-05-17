THUNDERBOLT, Ga. It took a jury just over an hour for a jury to send Sonny Bharadia to prison for life in the horrific sexual assault and robbery of a South Georgia school teacher. But, eight years later, an attorney would uncover DNA evidence that points to another man. The man who testified against Bharadia in exchange for a plea deal.

FOLLOW THE STORY | Jury foreman 'shocked' by DNA evidence, asks for new trial 15 years later

Despite appeals, the state of Georgia has refused requests to grant Bharadia a new trial. That’s because under Georgia law, it was his responsibility to present that DNA during his original trial. Even though those tests weren’t run until years after the sentencing.

At the time of his 2003 trial, Bharadia felt confident his alibis would clear his name. However, a misunderstanding about the release date of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” may have discredited his defense.

Two witnesses and Bharadia testified that he was in metro Atlanta—more than 250 miles away from Thunderbolt, on the day of the crime.

One of the two witnesses was Sonny’s friend, Kisha Pitts.

According to court transcripts, Pitts was adamant she saw Bharadia on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001 because both he and his girlfriend took her kids to see "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" that Saturday night. On Sunday, Pitts says Bharadia stopped by to borrow some tools.

Pitts’ confidence in her testimony appeared to be a win for the defense.

That victory was short-lived when the second witness—Alicia Colbert—took the stand.

Colbert was Bharadia’s girlfriend. She vouched for Bharadia’s whereabouts in Atlanta and confirmed that she accompanied Sonny and the kids to the Harry Potter movie. The problem is Colbert told the court this all transpired on Nov. 11, the weekend before the attack.

But there’s no way Colbert could have seen the movie on Nov. 11th. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" didn’t premiere until Nov. 14, 2001. That fact was never brought up in court. Instead court transcripts show attorneys engaging in a confusing back-and-forth cross-examination. Alicia Colbert doubled-down and insisted that she went with Sonny to the movies on Nov. 11.

The mix-up was never resolved. The jury was forced to decide for themselves. There was no physical evidence—no DNA, no fingerprints—connecting Bharadia to the scene. But the jury moved to convict.

The guilty verdict still haunts Bharadia’s alibi witness years after the trial.

“To watch this happen to Sonny, knowing this person was innocent, not because I felt it, not because I could 100% even vouch for his character, but because I could vouch for the timing of that weekend… it was indescribable. I can't even put it into words,” Pitts said.

Who is Sonny Bharadia? 01 / 18 01 / 18

"Shadow of Doubt" is a five episode, Atticus original series. Stay with us as we dig into the hidden details of past, and we follow Sonny Bharadia’s fight for his future.

Shadow of Doubt

Part 1: Georgia man has spent 17 years in prison, DNA evidence points to someone else

Part 2: Georgia man’s 'Harry Potter' alibi doesn’t hold up in court

Part 3: Jury foreman 'shocked' by DNA evidence, asks for new trial 15 years later

Part 4: 'Makes me feel like an idiot.' New information changes witness statement 15 years after sex assault

Part 5: Inmate’s journal reveals struggle inside Georgia prison system

© 2018 WXIA