GONE COLD | Arrest made in 13-year-old Gwinnett County cold case
Author: Jessica Noll
Published: 12:57 PM EDT October 5, 2018
Updated: 2:35 PM EDT October 5, 2018
Chapter 1

Cold case: SOLVED

LILBURN, Ga. – Leslie Adams vanished in 2005. Two years later, her body was found dumped in a swamp off Interstate 85. But it’s taken 13 years to make an arrest in her murder.

Her ex-boyfriend, Billy Joe Cook, the only suspect for more than a decade, was arrested Thursday.

Her sister reported Adams missing person in October 2005. Police searched her apartment at 665 Jodeco Circle in Lilburn, Ga., and uncovered evidence suggesting that she has been murdered.

Two days prior to her disappearance, the 40-year-old mother of two had filed a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against Cook. He was served that order the day prior to her going missing.

Cook, 51, was developed as the primary - and only - suspect as the case was investigated as a homicide from the beginning, police said.

In 2007, Adams’ remains were found in a swampy area off I-85 north in Franklin County, Georgia. The GBI recovered her remains with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and completed an autopsy—and the manner of her death was officially confirmed: homicide.

But the leads dried up.

>>>11ALIVE INVESTIGATION | The Dumping Grounds

Fearful-sized_1508539207615.png
Chapter 2

Victim's own words lead her investigation

Adams, a mom, beautician, a one-time bodybuilder and Navy veteran, was one of those thousands in Georgia who went missing.

Investigators have sorted through the details of what might have been her last hours alive 12 years ago— looking for clues in police reports, a restraining order and her missing persons report—and at the people who knew her.

Adams told police that she was afraid for her life. And she told her sister if anything happened to her, "He did it."

And then, she was gone.

Photos | Leslie Adams goes missing in 2005
Her family made buttons with this photo when she went missing in 2005. (Provided)
Leslie Adams, 18, above, when she first entered the Navy. (Provided)
Leslie Adams, of Gwinnett County, went missing in 2005 and was found in Franklin County in 2007 in a swampy creek. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)
34 / 34

Chapter 3

2007 |

A Franklin County woman walks along her country road, checking for beaver dams. Something in the muddy, swampy waters below her, catches her eye.

Peering through the overgrown, springtime branches full of leaves, she sees a shoe. She thinks it might be one of hers that her dog took and ran with. So, she investigates and moves in for a closer look.

The shoe isn’t empty.

It contains what’s left of a foot bone.

And, there’s more.

Clothing. One breast implant. And bones. Her arms and legs.

It’s Leslie Adams.

Chapter 4

Burglary report | Oct. 11, 2005

Chapter 5

Restraining order | Oct. 19, 2005

Chapter 6

Missing persons report | Oct. 24, 2005

WATCH | See the evidence found with her remains

WATCH | The Dumping Grounds

Chapter 7

2017 |

Cierra Burk sat down with 11Alive in 2017 to talk about the case and her mother.

The 28-year-old still remembers swapping clothes with her mom and hearing her cheer the loudest from the stands when she was on the basketball court.

She can still hear her voice, and she thinks back to the time when her mom disappeared.

Burk, then-16, said her mom kept her fear hidden from her and her brother. But, she did share her concerns with her older sister, Roberta Adams.

“She told her, if anything happens to me, he did it,” she said, referring to Cook.

Days leading up to her disappearance, police responded to her apartment numerous times for domestic calls between her and Cook. And just one day before she disappeared, she had filed a restraining order against him.

When Leslie went missing, Burk knew something wasn’t right. The then-high school junior, who at the time lived with her grandmother, said she talked to her mom on the phone on certain days.

But the phone remained silent.

“At first, I just used to think she was scared, so she didn’t come around,” she said, letting out a deep sigh, and then burying her face into her hands and sobbing. “But then birthdays past and holidays past and I never heard from her.”

She had always clung to hope until they told her that they found a body, and confirmed to her that it was her mom.

“She died trying to hide,” Burk said of her mom who loved life and living it. “She didn’t go out without a fight, cuz she’s a fighter and I know she fought back.”

While the GBI identified her remains eight years ago, that’s only one piece of her puzzle. Her killer’s identity remained a mystery.

Cook was arrested in 2005 for violating the protection order and was charged with aggravated stalking. Cell phone records indicated that he called her 16 times the day she disappeared. However, he denied any involvement with her disappearance, during an interview in 2005 with 11Alive.

Last year, with the case more than a decade old, Gwinnett County Police Sgt. John Richter told 11Alive the cold case was not dead.

In fact, he had re-opened the case.

The veteran homicide detective is giving the case a fresh set of eyes and a large dose of sheer determination to solve it—re-interviewing witnesses and sifting through evidence that could lead him to her killer.

Chapter 8

2018 |

The cold case unit continued to monitor the progress of the investigation. Detectives and the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office conducted more interviews and re-examined the evidence. With that, they were able to establish probable cause for Cook’s arrest.

On Sept. 28, 2018, a warrant was obtained for Cook, charging him with murder.

On Oct. 4, 2018, Cook was located on I-75 North in Henry County by Gwinnett County Cold Case detectives. The Georgia State Patrol and Henry County Police, arrested Cook during a traffic stop, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail where he is being held without bond. He had his first appearance on Friday, Oct. 5.

Leslie is one of 30 bodies that have been found along I-85. Only about half of those bodies have been identified and her case is the first with an arrest.

>>>Read the full investigation: The Dumping Grounds

Gone Cold is an ongoing series, where 11Alive Digital Journalist Jessica Noll investigates some of the most infamous and lesser-known cold cases in Georgia. She's digging for answers for the still-grieving families who long for them, and for the victims who have never found their justice.

CONTACT THE REPORTER |

Jessica Noll is a multimedia journalist, who focuses on in-depth, investigative crime/justice reports for 11Alive's digital platforms. Follow her on Twitter @JNJournalist and like her on Facebook to keep up with her latest work. If you have a tip or story idea, email her at jnoll@11Alive.com or call, text at (404) 664-3634.

Join our "Gone Cold" Facebook group and join our discussions about cases like these, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/gonecold/ and follow us on Twitter: @11AliveGoneCold.

