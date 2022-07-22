Man spends 4 years in jail for a crime he says he didn't commit. Family claims lack of autism awareness.

Example video title will go here for this video

A teacher received a death threat in 2017. Five years later, Gwinnett investigators don't know who sent it and dropped charges against a former student.

“This case is centered and set on autism,” Mason said. “We needed to really explain to the courts what autism is and what autism isn’t. Because autism is not insanity. It’s not post-traumatic stress.”

Their message: being on the autism spectrum is not a crime.

Warth and his attorneys, Reginald Winfrey and Kamau Mason, are speaking out to urge schools, police and the courts to examine how they treat those who behave differently than what society might consider the norm.

“It was like someone taking a completely new unhappened life and throwing it into the garbage,” he said.

Warth, now 25, sits in front of a piano at his parent’s house, reflecting on the impact of his arrest.

After the election of a new District Attorney, new evidence and a polygraph, prosecutors requested to drop the charges telling a judge it only had “definitively circumstantial evidence."

But, the case never went to trial. David Warth was never found guilty. 11Alive Investigates detailed the relationship between Warth and his teacher after his arrest in 2019.

Still, he remained in jail without a conviction, for nearly the same time he would have served if found guilty of the crime.

For nearly five years, a Gwinnett County man never wavered . He insisted he never sent a long, rambling email threatening to kill a special education teacher.

Leading up to the arrest :

To understand the case against Warth, we go back to 2012, when Warth was assigned to the teacher’s Special Education classroom. Intellectually, Warth ranked top of his class. But socially, his autism caused him to miss important social cues.

Warth didn’t like how the teacher or the other students treated him. He didn’t want to spend time segregated from the general student population.

Even after successfully advocating for himself, his hurt feelings lingered. He requested a meeting with his former teacher hoping for an apology.

Instead of clearing the air, the teacher became fearful of Warth. According to court records, she accused him of giving her a “death stare” one day on his way to class.

According to court records, the teacher had co-authored a report as part of his school file that said Warth "requires better understanding to read people and respond in a manner appropriate to the situation." But rather than consider that part of his behavior due to autism, if it indeed happened, she began to report feeling threatened.

Warth denied looking at the teacher with animosity.

Then, Warth’s therapist told the school he had threatened to kill the teacher, even though her reports show him repeatedly denying the accusation. It didn’t matter. The report led to a 12-month temporary protective order (TPO).

Warth complied. He said he didn’t want to be around the teacher anyway and was told fighting the TPO would impact his ability to graduate on time. So, he transferred schools, graduated and then got accepted to Emory.

Even after Warth left, the school resource officer said in a police report; that he continued to follow Warth's social media accounts for more than a year.

It was as a college student, 18 months later, that Warth showed up at the high school wearing a disguise. Warth’s mother said it wasn’t uncommon for him to wear things that would cover his face. But Warth’s mother wasn’t there to explain as he approached the school.

“If the traditional person seeing David in the community see some of those behaviors, they may look at some of those behaviors as being strange, but at the end of the day, none of those behaviors are criminal. That’s just who he is,” Mason said.

Two different people saw Warth and were "alarmed" by his appearance. They called the police.

An email chain between the district, school and Warth detailed his efforts to get school records. Warth said he simply showed up, hoping to retrieve them finally. But when confronted, he refused to answer police questions and instead asked if he was being detained and to call his attorney.

After Warth removed his disguise, one of the officers recognized him and remembered the events that led up to the TPO. The teacher felt shaken and believed he came to harass or stalk her.

The teacher received a long, threatening email five months after that incident. David was arrested again, this time charged with aggravated stalking and denied bond. Even though he had an alibi and witnesses to what he was doing when the email was sent, the court ruled he posed "a significant danger to the community."

Police also searched his parent’s house and David’s dorm at Emory, seizing every electronic he or his family-owned. There was no evidence the letter came from any of those devices.

“The state’s whole theory was this was sent through TOR [The Onion Router] and there was no way to trace where this email actually came from,” Winfrey said.

But Warth’s attorneys said they could trace the email or at least eliminate possibilities. They reached out to TOR, or what some would refer to as the dark web. The company responded with an affidavit stating whoever sent the death threat did not use its platform to do it.

TOR also said the sender did not use TOR to deliver two emails investigators later found Warth received.

“It said you’re about to be falsely accused,” Winfrey said.